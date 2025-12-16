Why N95 masks likely won’t protect you against the flu
- NHS leaders are encouraging symptomatic individuals to wear masks in public due to an early and severe flu season in the UK.
- Pre-pandemic studies indicated weak evidence for the effectiveness of masks in preventing flu transmission in everyday settings.
- The dominant H3N2 flu strain circulating in the UK differs from this year's vaccine, potentially reducing its efficacy against infection.
- While laboratory research shows masks, especially well-fitted N95s, are effective, real-world use often yields lower effectiveness due to improper fitting.
- Experts advise at-risk individuals and those with symptoms to wear masks in crowded indoor environments, but do not recommend it for the general public or children.