The flu variant that has been detected on all continents

The Conversation Original report by Ignacio López-Goñi
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types of flu and colds? | Decomplicated
  • The current flu season commenced several weeks earlier than usual, putting huge pressure on healthcare systems.
  • The A/H3N2 virus, specifically subclade K, is the predominant strain circulating globally, a shift from recent seasons dominated by A/H1N1.
  • Despite its widespread presence, subclade K does not appear to be more virulent or cause more severe illness than other strains.
  • Concerns exist regarding potentially lower population immunity to A/H3N2 and a possible reduction in vaccine efficacy against subclade K, as the vaccine was formulated against an older strain.
  • Despite potential reduced efficacy, vaccination is strongly recommended for all eligible individuals, particularly due to the early onset of the season and its continued protection against severe disease.
