GPs write to England’s chief medical officer over flu jab cost

  • Some GPs have warned they may not be able to offer flu vaccination clinics next winter due to rising operational costs.
  • Doctors have written to England’s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, to express concern about the static pay for GPs offering flu services.
  • The British Medical Association (BMA) confirmed that some GP practices have indicated that they do not intend to sign up for next winter's flu programme.
  • The BMA warned that this issue is pressing as orders for most flu jabs will need to be placed soon.
  • Payments for flu services were last uplifted in 2018/19, leading to a real-term decline in funding for practices.
