Which vaccines to consider before travelling abroad
- Pre-travel vaccinations are crucial, especially for those visiting friends and relatives who face higher risks due to longer stays, rural travel, and closer contact with local populations.
- Many destinations present increased risks of infectious diseases due to tropical climates, sanitation issues, and disease-carrying insects or animals, alongside declining global vaccination rates.
- Getting sick overseas can also disrupt holiday plans or lead to serious illness, potentially requiring navigation of foreign healthcare systems.
- Key recommended vaccinations include ensuring two doses for measles, considering a flu jab for Northern Hemisphere travel, and protection against Hepatitis A, Typhoid, and Rabies.
- Travellers should consult a GP or travel doctor for personalised vaccine advice based on their destination, planned activities, and baseline health, as pre-travel vaccines can prevent significant health issues and trip disruption.