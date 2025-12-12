Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Which vaccines to consider before travelling abroad

The Conversation Original report by Archana Koirala, Anthea Katelaris, Phoebe Williams
There are so many things to consider when planning a trip
There are so many things to consider when planning a trip (Getty/iStock)
  • Pre-travel vaccinations are crucial, especially for those visiting friends and relatives who face higher risks due to longer stays, rural travel, and closer contact with local populations.
  • Many destinations present increased risks of infectious diseases due to tropical climates, sanitation issues, and disease-carrying insects or animals, alongside declining global vaccination rates.
  • Getting sick overseas can also disrupt holiday plans or lead to serious illness, potentially requiring navigation of foreign healthcare systems.
  • Key recommended vaccinations include ensuring two doses for measles, considering a flu jab for Northern Hemisphere travel, and protection against Hepatitis A, Typhoid, and Rabies.
  • Travellers should consult a GP or travel doctor for personalised vaccine advice based on their destination, planned activities, and baseline health, as pre-travel vaccines can prevent significant health issues and trip disruption.
