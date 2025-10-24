Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pop-up clinics open as parents urged to vaccinate children against flu

Doctors urge vaccines this flu season
  • Pop-up flu vaccination clinics have been set up in various locations, such as fire stations and bowling alleys, to encourage more children to get vaccinated during the half-term break.
  • The initiative responds to health officials' warnings of an early flu season and a “worrying increase” in cases among children, with the virus spreading rapidly in schools.
  • While many schoolchildren have already received their flu jabs at school, options are available for those who missed out, including GP surgeries for specific age groups and conditions, and pharmacies for pre-school children.
  • Duncan Burton, Chief Nursing Officer for England, urged parents to ensure their children are vaccinated, highlighting it as the best way to protect them from serious illness and prevent wider spread.
  • The broader vaccination campaign has already delivered over 10 million vaccines, including nearly 1.5 million to school-aged children and over 300,000 to eligible two and three-year-olds.
