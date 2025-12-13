How four-year-old girl ended up in a coma after getting the flu
- Four-year-old Sienna Dunion was diagnosed with Acute Necrotising Encephalitis (ANE), a rare and severe brain disorder, after initially presenting with flu-like symptoms.
- Her condition rapidly worsened, leading to an induced coma and transfer to Queen Medical Hospital in Nottingham for specialised treatment.
- Sienna underwent multiple surgeries, including the removal of 60 per cent of her intestines, and now faces lifelong challenges such as short bowel syndrome.
- Doctors have informed her family that Sienna will not return to her previous self and will require years of intensive rehabilitation to relearn basic functions like walking and talking.
- Her parents are now fundraising to cover the significant costs of her ongoing rehabilitation, including physiotherapy, speech therapy, and necessary home adaptations.