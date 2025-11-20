There’s a new flu strain ‘spreading fast’ that has doctors worried
- Doctors are issuing strong warnings about the rapid spread of Subclade K, a mutated H3N2 influenza strain, which could lead to severe infections.
- This variant has caused recent surges in Europe, Canada, and Japan, and has now spread across the United States.
- There is concern that current flu vaccines may offer reduced protection against Subclade K, as it emerged after the vaccine strains were selected.
- Despite this, public health experts strongly advise getting vaccinated immediately, as the vaccine still protects against other strains and reduces the risk of severe illness.
- The flu season is anticipated to be particularly serious, with H3N2 viruses generally associated with more problematic and active seasons.