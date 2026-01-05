Key differences between Covid and flu symptoms
- Health officials are warning of an anticipated seasonal surge in both flu and Covid-19 this winter.
- While both viruses share many symptoms, flu typically presents with sudden fever and aches, whereas Covid-19 symptoms have evolved to include cold-like signs and a hoarse throat.
- Last winter, the flu led to over 8,000 hospitalisations, with vaccination proving effective in reducing severe cases.
- Covid-19 continues to cause serious illness, with new variants like Stratus emerging, though experts consider viral mutation normal.
- Eligible individuals are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated against both flu and Covid-19 to protect vulnerable populations and alleviate pressure on the NHS.