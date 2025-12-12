Streeting warns strikes could collapse flu-hit NHS
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting has warned that Christmas strikes by resident doctors could cause the NHS to collapse, describing them as the "Jenga piece" that could bring down the system.
- Streeting appealed directly to resident doctors to accept the government's offer and call off planned industrial action, citing a significant 55 per cent jump in flu cases.
- NHS figures reveal a record level of flu cases for this time of year, with an average of 2,660 patients in hospital daily last week, a number Streeting fears could triple.
- The British Medical Association (BMA) is consulting its members via an online poll on a new government deal, with the poll closing two days before the five-day strike is set to begin.
- The government's offer includes new legislation for homegrown doctors' priority in training, an increase of 1,000 speciality training posts by 2026, and funding for mandatory examination and Royal College membership fees.