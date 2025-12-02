Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Optimal time to get the flu vaccine ahead of winter

The Conversation Original report by Catherine Wilson
  • The flu season has started early this year and is expected to be severe, prompting a focus on vaccination.
  • In the UK, free flu vaccines are prioritised for high-risk groups, including those over 65, individuals with weakened immune systems, and health and social care workers; others can pay for a flu vaccine at some pharmacies, with October or November usually the optimum time.
  • The flu vaccine typically takes about two weeks to reach peak effectiveness as the immune system needs time to produce protective antibodies.
  • It is safe to receive both the COVID and flu vaccines at the same time, with any potential side effects usually being mild and lasting less than 24 hours.
  • Scientists globally predict circulating flu strains annually to develop trivalent vaccines, and even if the match isn't perfect, the vaccine still offers protection against severe disease and transmission.
