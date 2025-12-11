Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Last call for flu vaccination before Christmas

Top NHS chief warns public to brace for “tidal wave” of flu
  • Hospital admissions for flu in England have reached a record high for this time of year, increasing by 55 per cent in a single week.
  • The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is urging eligible Britons to get vaccinated against flu, highlighting it as the "last chance" to be protected before Christmas, as it can take up to two weeks following vaccination for people to develop the maximum immune response.
  • An average of 2,660 flu patients were in hospital daily last week, a significant rise compared to 402 patients at the same time in 2023.
  • Health chiefs warn that this "unprecedented wave" of flu, partly driven by the H3N2 "super" strain, is severely straining NHS hospitals and staff.
  • The public is advised to minimise contact with others if symptomatic, wash hands regularly, ensure good ventilation, and consider wearing face coverings to help prevent further spread.
