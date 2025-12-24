Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Urgent call for pregnant women to get the flu vaccine

NHS facing 'worst pressure' over wave of flu and doctors' strike, says Wes Streeting
  • Leading medical bodies have issued an urgent plea for pregnant women to receive their flu vaccine due to sustained record levels of flu-related hospital admissions.
  • NHS figures indicate an average of 3,140 flu patients are occupying hospital beds daily, exceeding admissions from the previous two years for the same period.
  • Pregnant women are particularly susceptible to severe flu complications, with data showing they are more likely to experience adverse outcomes, and their babies face an increased risk of hospitalisation.
  • The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, Royal College of Midwives, and Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health emphasise the vaccine's safety and efficacy for both mother and baby.
  • The flu vaccine is widely available at local pharmacies and GP practices, and healthcare professionals are urged to recommend it to pregnant women at every opportunity.
