What to know about the new flu variant spreading rapidly across the US

New flu variant spreading rapidly among kids
  • A new, highly contagious flu variant, subclade K of the H3N2 strain, is causing a surge in severe symptoms and hospitalizations across the U.S.
  • Experts warn this strain is hitting both children and adults hard, with symptoms including very high fevers (up to 105 degrees), persistent cough, vomiting, diarrhea and severe body aches.
  • Dr Juanita Mora highlights three critical warning signs for the K variant: a high fever that does not break, signs of shortness of breath and dehydration, especially dangerous for children and the elderly.
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports a significant increase in respiratory illness-related medical visits, with New York, New Jersey, Rhose Island, Louisiana and Colorado experiencing "very high" case numbers.
  • Despite the current vaccine not being specifically calibrated for subclade K, experts like Dr Neil Maniar strongly recommend vaccination as it can still limit the severity of symptoms if infected.
In full

