Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What is the FOMC and when will it make interest rate announcement?

The decision comes as policymakers grapple with gaps in economic data caused by the recent government shutdown (file photo)
The decision comes as policymakers grapple with gaps in economic data caused by the recent government shutdown (file photo) (Getty Images)
  • The US Federal Reserve is anticipated to cut interest rates for a third time this year, with an announcement expected at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday.
  • The Federal Reserve utilizes three primary tools in making its decision: open market operations, the discount rate, and reserve requirements, with the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) specifically overseeing open market operations.
  • These tools are employed to adjust the federal funds rate, which is the overnight interest rate for lending between depository institutions.
  • Fluctuations in the federal funds rate trigger a cascade of effects on other interest rates, foreign exchange rates, and ultimately, key economic indicators like employment, output, and prices.
  • The FOMC consists of twelve members, including the seven Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four rotating Reserve Bank presidents, meeting eight times annually to assess economic conditions and set monetary policy.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in