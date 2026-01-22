Three major supermarkets investigate food waste allegations
- Three major UK supermarkets – Waitrose, Lidl, and M&S – are investigating allegations of excessive food waste at their stores.
- The claims were raised by an activist, the 'Food Waste Inspector,' who posts videos on social media showing in-date, edible food discarded in supermarket bins.
- The activist advocates for this food to be donated to food banks to alleviate hunger and promote sustainability, rather than ending up in landfills.
- All three retailers say the footage does not reflect their company-wide procedures, which involve partnerships with charities to redistribute surplus food.
- While acknowledging isolated issues, the supermarkets confirm they donate millions of meals annually and send unusable food for anaerobic digestion, but there is no legal requirement to donate unsold food.