Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Three major supermarkets investigate food waste allegations

Three of the UK’s largest supermarkets are looking into allegations of excessive food waste
Three of the UK’s largest supermarkets are looking into allegations of excessive food waste (AFP via Getty)
  • Three major UK supermarkets – Waitrose, Lidl, and M&S – are investigating allegations of excessive food waste at their stores.
  • The claims were raised by an activist, the 'Food Waste Inspector,' who posts videos on social media showing in-date, edible food discarded in supermarket bins.
  • The activist advocates for this food to be donated to food banks to alleviate hunger and promote sustainability, rather than ending up in landfills.
  • All three retailers say the footage does not reflect their company-wide procedures, which involve partnerships with charities to redistribute surplus food.
  • While acknowledging isolated issues, the supermarkets confirm they donate millions of meals annually and send unusable food for anaerobic digestion, but there is no legal requirement to donate unsold food.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in