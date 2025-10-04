Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Football referee arrested after using social media to target young girls

Moment football referee who used social media to prey on young girls arrested
  • An English Football League (EFL) referee, Gareth Viccars, was jailed for 13-and-a-half years for child sex offences.
  • Viccars, 47, from Milton Keynes, received an additional three-and-a-half years on extended licence at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 2 October.
  • He had previously admitted to 16 counts of child sex offences against three 15-year-old girls, committed between November 2021 and October 2024.
  • Judge Caroline English stated that Viccars deliberately targeted vulnerable young women, and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) suspended him as soon as the allegations emerged.
  • Watch the video in full above.

