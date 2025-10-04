Football referee arrested after using social media to target young girls
- An English Football League (EFL) referee, Gareth Viccars, was jailed for 13-and-a-half years for child sex offences.
- Viccars, 47, from Milton Keynes, received an additional three-and-a-half years on extended licence at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 2 October.
- He had previously admitted to 16 counts of child sex offences against three 15-year-old girls, committed between November 2021 and October 2024.
- Judge Caroline English stated that Viccars deliberately targeted vulnerable young women, and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) suspended him as soon as the allegations emerged.
