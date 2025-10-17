Drivers warned of two dangerous issues as Ford recalls 625K vehicles
- Ford has issued recalls for over 625,000 vehicles in the US due to potential safety issues with rearview cameras and seatbelts.
- One recall affects 332,778 Ford Mustangs as the company warned seatbelts may not properly restrain occupants during a crash.
- A separate recall involves certain 2020-2022 F-Series Super Duty trucks due to some backup cameras not displaying images correctly in specific lighting conditions.
- Owners are being warned to visit a dealership if they own the models affected by the recalls.
- They should expect to receive a letter in the mail detailing the issue and next steps sometime this month.