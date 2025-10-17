Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Drivers warned of two dangerous issues as Ford recalls 625K vehicles

Ford production may be hurt by New York aluminum plant fire
  • Ford has issued recalls for over 625,000 vehicles in the US due to potential safety issues with rearview cameras and seatbelts.
  • One recall affects 332,778 Ford Mustangs as the company warned seatbelts may not properly restrain occupants during a crash.
  • A separate recall involves certain 2020-2022 F-Series Super Duty trucks due to some backup cameras not displaying images correctly in specific lighting conditions.
  • Owners are being warned to visit a dealership if they own the models affected by the recalls.
  • They should expect to receive a letter in the mail detailing the issue and next steps sometime this month.
