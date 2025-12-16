Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Review launched into foreign cash in British politics after bribery scandal

Nathan Gill arrives at the Old Bailey for sentencing
Nathan Gill arrives at the Old Bailey for sentencing (James Manning/PA Wire)
  • The UK government has launched an independent review into foreign financial interference in British politics.
  • The inquiry was prompted by the jailing of former MEP Nathan Gill, who received a 10-and-a-half-year sentence for taking Russian bribes.
  • Gill, a former Reform party leader in Wales, admitted to being paid £40,000 to make pro-Russian statements in the European Parliament, an act Housing Secretary Steve Reed called a “stain on our democracy”.
  • The review will be chaired by former top civil servant Philip Rycroft and is expected to report by the end of March.
  • It will examine current financial rules on donations and election safeguards to address foreign influence.
