Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Government unveils first-ever plan to tackle ‘forever chemicals’

Household water bills set to rise for millions of UK customers
  • The UK government has launched its first-ever strategy to address "forever chemicals" (PFAs), which are widely used and pose long-term environmental and health risks.
  • The plan aims to better understand how PFAs spread and minimise public and ecological exposure, including a forthcoming consultation on establishing statutory limits for PFAs in England's public water supply.
  • Ministers assert the UK's drinking water quality is high, but a legal limit would enable stronger enforcement against water companies exceeding permitted levels.
  • Environmental groups and campaigners have criticised the strategy as "crushingly disappointing" for not including a ban on PFA manufacturing or binding phase-outs, unlike commitments made by the European Union.
  • Industry representatives, such as Water UK, also argue the government needs to go further, advocating for a ban on PFA manufacturing and for chemical companies to bear the cost of clean-up.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in