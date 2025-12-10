Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How Scotland’s four-day school week trial would work

The Conversation Original report by Beng Huat See, Daniel Wheatley
Related: Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions
  • The Scottish government has announced plans to pilot a four-day school week to address growing concerns about teacher supply and wellbeing.
  • This proposal differs from a 'true' four-day week as it redistributes teachers' existing hours, allowing planning and assessment time to be completed off-site, rather than reducing overall working hours.
  • Research suggests that while models without reduced hours can lead to high work intensity, the key factor contributing to teacher stress is high classroom contact time, not statutory working hours.
  • Consequently, the Scottish pilot aims to reduce the intensity of classroom contact time, which could potentially improve teacher wellbeing and retention.
  • The pilot offers a vital opportunity to generate robust evidence on the impact of such flexible working models, as existing research on four-day school weeks in education is currently limited.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in