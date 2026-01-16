Poll shows widespread opposition to trail hunting
- New polling indicates widespread public support for a ban on trail hunting, with a majority across the political spectrum and in both urban and rural areas believing the practice should be outlawed.
- A survey for the League Against Cruel Sports found that 62 per cent of over 2,000 respondents thought trail hunting should be illegal, while 24 per cent believed it should remain legal.
- Trail hunting, which involves laying a scent for hounds, is frequently criticised as a 'smokescreen' for illegal fox hunting.
- Labour has committed to banning trail hunting in its manifesto, and while the government announced plans for animal welfare reforms including a ban, campaigners are frustrated by delays in launching the promised consultation.
- The Countryside Alliance, meanwhile, has argued against prioritising hunting legislation over other rural challenges.