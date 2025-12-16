Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Siblings killed in apartment explosion in France

Emergency services were called to the scene in Trévoux, France
Emergency services were called to the scene in Trévoux, France (AFP via Getty)
  • A gas explosion in a four-storey apartment building in Trévoux, France, on Monday evening resulted in two fatalities.
  • Two siblings, aged three and five, were killed in the blast, and at least 13 other people sustained injuries.
  • The loud explosion, which occurred about 5.30pm, was reportedly heard up to five kilometres away.
  • Local authorities confirmed the cause was a gas explosion, with an accidental cause being the “most likely” explanation.
  • At least 70 residents from the affected building and 20 nearby houses have been rehoused due to the incident.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in