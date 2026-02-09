How this European country is trying to fix its falling birth rates
- France is set to send letters to all 29-year-olds across the country, encouraging them to have children and providing information on reproductive health.
- This measure is part of a 16-point plan aimed at tackling France's declining birth rate and addressing infertility, which affects one in eight couples.
- The letters will inform recipients about the biological clock for both men and women, and remind women that social security covers the cost of freezing eggs between the ages of 29 and 37.
- Health Minister Stephanie Rist stated the initiative seeks to educate on fertility options rather than dictate family choices, following a 2022 report highlighting widespread infertility.
- The plan has drawn criticism, with some suggesting that economic factors, environmental concerns, or extended maternity leave would be more effective in boosting birth rates.
