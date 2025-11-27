Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why France is bringing back military service after nearly 20 years

France's Emmanuel Macron unveils military service plan
  • French President Emmanuel Macron is poised to unveil a new national military service plan aimed at bolstering the nation's armed forces.
  • The initiative is a response to escalating concerns over Russia's threat to European stability beyond the war in Ukraine.
  • The plan will offer a voluntary military service option for French youth, explicitly ruling out a return to conscription, which ended in 1996.
  • France plans to significantly increase its defence spending, with an additional €6.5 billion over the next two years and an annual target of €64 billion by 2027.
  • Other European nations, including Germany, Belgium, and Poland, are also enhancing their military capabilities and reserve forces amidst similar concerns.
