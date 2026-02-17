‘Shadow fleet’ tanker finally leaves after several weeks
- French authorities have released the tanker Grinch, suspected of being part of Russia's sanctioned "shadow fleet", after its owners paid a penalty of "several million euros" and endured three weeks of costly immobilisation.
- French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced the vessel's departure, emphasising the financial consequences for those attempting to bypass international restrictions.
- The tanker was initially diverted by the French military last month and anchored in the port of Fos-sur-Mer, following an investigation into a charge of failing to fly a valid flag.
- As part of a guilty plea procedure, the company owning the vessel was sentenced by the Marseille judicial court to a "financial penalty of confiscation", with the exact amount undisclosed.
- Russia is believed to be using a fleet of over 400 ships to evade sanctions over its war against Ukraine, prompting France and other countries to crack down on these vessels.
