Art teacher stabbed ‘three to four times’ at French school

Students and parents gather outside the school following the incident
Students and parents gather outside the school following the incident (Reuters)
  • A 60-year-old art teacher was critically injured after allegedly being stabbed multiple times by a 14-year-old pupil during a class in a middle school in Sanary-sur-Mer, southern France, on Tuesday.
  • The teacher sustained three to four stab wounds to her torso with a knife, according to local prosecutor Raphael Balland.
  • A pupil was arrested and is being held on suspicion of attempted murder, with authorities stating no religious or political motive was found, though tensions existed between the two.
  • The alleged attacker had no prior criminal record, and the incident has reignited debate over security in French schools.
  • This attack follows previous incidents, including a music teacher being stabbed by a student in September and the murder of Samuel Paty in 2020.
