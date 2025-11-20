Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Free breakfast club initiative could save parents up to 95 hours in childcare

Chris Philp hits out at 'parent responsibility' as Labour announce 'universal' free school breakfast clubs
  • The government has announced funding for 500 new free school breakfast clubs in deprived areas, with an additional 1,500 clubs to follow.
  • Primary schools where at least 40 per cent of pupils qualify for free school meals are eligible to apply for the funding, which opens on Thursday.
  • This initiative aims to support communities most affected by the cost of living crisis, helping to tackle child poverty and ensure children do not start the school day hungry.
  • Parents could save up to £450 a year, and the clubs are expected to serve half a million more children, potentially saving parents up to 95 hours in childcare.
  • Schools will receive £25 daily for staffing and £1 per child, an increase from pilot funding, which school leaders have welcomed but suggest needs ongoing review.
