Calls to extend free school meal initiative as child poverty rises
- A new report indicates that about 290,000 disadvantaged children under five will miss out on free school meals despite the government's expansion plans.
- The expansion, set for September 2026, primarily targets schools and will not extend to most nurseries and childcare settings, creating a significant disparity.
- Research by Bremner & Co, supported by The Food Foundation, found that only 4 per cent of children in formal childcare will benefit, compared to nearly 30 per cent in schools.
- MPs and child poverty advocates are urging the government to extend free meals to all eligible children in Universal Credit households, regardless of their childcare setting, and to implement automatic registration.
- Child poverty is rising in the UK, with three in 10 children now living in poverty.