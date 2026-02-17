Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Several dead after avalanches hit French Alps

Two Brits among three killed in avalanche at French Alps ski resort
  • Three people died and four others were injured after two separate avalanches struck the French Alps on Tuesday.
  • A large, 300-metre-wide slide in Valloire, southeast France, killed three and seriously injured two, with rescue operations halted due to persistent risk.
  • Separately, two skiers died in an off-piste avalanche in La Grave, in the neighbouring Hautes-Alpes region, according to French broadcaster BFMTV.
  • These fatalities follow another fatal avalanche last Friday in Val d'Isere, which claimed the lives of three skiers, including British national Stuart Leslie.
  • A manslaughter investigation has been opened into the Val d'Isere incident, which occurred after the resort had issued a rare red alert for avalanche risk.
