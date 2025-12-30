Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Budget airline to unveil first class seats after delayed launch

United Airlines unveils new Dreamliner cabins
  • Frontier Airlines is scheduled to launch new "first class" seats on its Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft in early 2026, over a year after their initial announcement, due to supply chain issues.
  • The new seating will feature a 2x2 configuration in the first two rows, resembling premium economy rather than traditional first class, with seats being pre-reclined and offering no lie-flat or recline function.
  • While specific fares are not yet disclosed, Frontier states the seats will be available at "trademark affordable prices," with an expected cost of up to $99 and complimentary upgrades for Diamond, Platinum, or Gold loyalty members.
  • This introduction marks a significant strategic shift for the ultra-budget carrier, known for its no-frills service, towards offering a more sophisticated cabin experience.
  • The initiative was initially announced by former CEO Barry Biffle, who has since been succeeded by James G. Dempsey as Interim Chief Executive Officer.
