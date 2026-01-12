Young dementia victim’s brain donated for research
- Andre Yarham, from Norfolk, passed away at 24 years old, having been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia at 22, making him thought to be Britain's youngest dementia sufferer.
- His MRI scan at diagnosis showed his brain resembled that of a 70-year-old, with significant shrinkage due to the rapid loss of neurons.
- Frontotemporal dementia, unlike Alzheimer's, affects personality, behaviour, and language, leading to symptoms like forgetfulness, loss of speech, and inability to self-care.
- Yarham's family made the extraordinary decision to donate his brain for research, providing a rare opportunity to study early-onset frontotemporal dementia.
- This donation is crucial for scientists to understand the cellular and protein-level mechanisms of such aggressive forms of dementia, aiming to develop future treatments and prevention strategies.