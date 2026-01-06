Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

FTSE 100 closes above milestone 10,000 mark for first time

The FTSE 100 index closed up 102.28 points, 1.1%, at 9,751.31 (PA)
(PA Archive)
  • The UK's FTSE 100 index closed above 10,000 points for the first time on Monday, reaching 10,004.57.
  • This milestone follows a strong rally at the beginning of the year for the blue-chip share index.
  • A robust performance from mining and defence stocks significantly contributed to the index's rise.
  • The index had previously surpassed the 10,000 mark during intraday trading on Friday but failed to maintain it until closing.
  • This achievement builds on a standout year in 2025, when the FTSE 100 increased by 21.5%, its largest rise since 2009, and closed at record highs over 40 times.
