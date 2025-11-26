Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fuel duty to increase for first time since April 2010

Fuel duty is to be increased for the first time in 16 years, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR)
Fuel duty is to be increased for the first time in 16 years, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) (PA Wire)
  • Fuel duty is set to increase for the first time in 16 years, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).
  • The 5p per litre cut in duty, introduced in March 2022, will only be extended until September 2026.
  • The OBR indicates that this cut will be reversed through a staggered approach.
  • From April 2027, the government plans to increase fuel duty rates annually in line with the RPI measure of inflation.
  • Fuel duty has not risen since April 2010, having been frozen at 57.95p per litre before the 5p cut was introduced.

