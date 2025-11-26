Fuel duty to increase for first time since April 2010
- Fuel duty is set to increase for the first time in 16 years, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).
- The 5p per litre cut in duty, introduced in March 2022, will only be extended until September 2026.
- The OBR indicates that this cut will be reversed through a staggered approach.
- From April 2027, the government plans to increase fuel duty rates annually in line with the RPI measure of inflation.
- Fuel duty has not risen since April 2010, having been frozen at 57.95p per litre before the 5p cut was introduced.