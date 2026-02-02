How new Fuel Finder scheme could help drivers buy cheaper petrol
- A new government scheme now requires all UK fuel retailers to report pump price changes.
- Retailers must update their prices within 30 minutes of any alteration, with this data feeding into the Fuel Finder database.
- This database will be accessible to third-party fuel-price apps and websites, allowing drivers to locate cheaper petrol and diesel.
- The initiative, recommended by the Competition and Markets Authority, aims to increase competition among retailers and benefit drivers.
- Drivers are also empowered to report discrepancies between forecourt prices and online figures, with a focus on compliance rather than enforcement until May.
