Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How new Fuel Finder scheme could help drivers buy cheaper petrol

Petrol or electric? EVs are becoming more popular than fuel-powered cars in Europe
  • A new government scheme now requires all UK fuel retailers to report pump price changes.
  • Retailers must update their prices within 30 minutes of any alteration, with this data feeding into the Fuel Finder database.
  • This database will be accessible to third-party fuel-price apps and websites, allowing drivers to locate cheaper petrol and diesel.
  • The initiative, recommended by the Competition and Markets Authority, aims to increase competition among retailers and benefit drivers.
  • Drivers are also empowered to report discrepancies between forecourt prices and online figures, with a focus on compliance rather than enforcement until May.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in