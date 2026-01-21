Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

GameStop to close 30 more stores as part of nationwide shutdown

GameStop is closing New York stores as part of over 1,000 closures, shrinking from 6,000 to under 2,000 locations
GameStop is closing New York stores as part of over 1,000 closures, shrinking from 6,000 to under 2,000 locations (Getty)
  • GameStop is set to close about 30 stores across New York, contributing to a nationwide shutdown of over 470 locations by the end of January.
  • The New York closures encompass the entire state, from New York City to upstate areas, affecting both mall-based and standalone retail outlets.
  • This latest round of closures will bring the total number of US stores shut over the past two years to more than 1,000, with the company expected to operate fewer than 2,000 locations.
  • The company attributes these closures to a 'store portfolio optimisation review' as its fiscal year for 2025 concludes.
  • GameStop's shares have remained volatile since the 2021 meme-stock surge, dropping about 36 per cent over the past year, despite a reported increase in net income.
