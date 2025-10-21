Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Garda vehicle set alight during protests outside Dublin asylum hotel

Protesters throw fireworks at gardai officers in Saggart
Protesters throw fireworks at gardai officers in Saggart (Cillian Sherlock/PA)
  • Irish police were attacked with missiles and a Garda vehicle was set alight during protests outside the Citywest Hotel in Dublin.
  • The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, marking the second consecutive night of demonstrations outside the hotel, which accommodates asylum seekers.
  • Protesters threw fireworks and stones at officers, some of whom were from the Garda public order unit and on horseback.
  • The protests followed an alleged sexual assault in the area on Monday morning, though the Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan stated there was no ongoing threat to public safety.
  • Mr O’Callaghan condemned the violence, vowing that those responsible would be brought to justice, and emphasised that peaceful protest does not include violence.
