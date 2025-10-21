Garda vehicle set alight during protests outside Dublin asylum hotel
- Irish police were attacked with missiles and a Garda vehicle was set alight during protests outside the Citywest Hotel in Dublin.
- The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, marking the second consecutive night of demonstrations outside the hotel, which accommodates asylum seekers.
- Protesters threw fireworks and stones at officers, some of whom were from the Garda public order unit and on horseback.
- The protests followed an alleged sexual assault in the area on Monday morning, though the Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan stated there was no ongoing threat to public safety.
- Mr O’Callaghan condemned the violence, vowing that those responsible would be brought to justice, and emphasised that peaceful protest does not include violence.