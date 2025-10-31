Inside bold plan for new UK city with 400,000 homes
- Businessmen Shiv Malik and Joseph Reeve are proposing to build 'Forest City 1', a new garden development in Suffolk, aiming to be Britain's first new city in 50 years.
- The plan involves building 400,000 homes across 45,000 acres, alongside a 12,000-acre forest, to house nearly one million people.
- The pair claim the project could provide affordable four-bedroom homes for £350,000, unlock £55bn in GDP, and address the national housing crisis.
- The proposal has been criticised as “ridiculous” by West Suffolk Conservative MP Nick Timothy, who questions its credibility and lack of political backing.
- The project requires parliamentary approval to establish a development corporation, similar to those used for Canary Wharf and the London Olympics.