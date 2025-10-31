Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Inside bold plan for new UK city with 400,000 homes

The plan involves building 400,000 homes across 45,000 acres
The plan involves building 400,000 homes across 45,000 acres (Forest City )
  • Businessmen Shiv Malik and Joseph Reeve are proposing to build 'Forest City 1', a new garden development in Suffolk, aiming to be Britain's first new city in 50 years.
  • The plan involves building 400,000 homes across 45,000 acres, alongside a 12,000-acre forest, to house nearly one million people.
  • The pair claim the project could provide affordable four-bedroom homes for £350,000, unlock £55bn in GDP, and address the national housing crisis.
  • The proposal has been criticised as “ridiculous” by West Suffolk Conservative MP Nick Timothy, who questions its credibility and lack of political backing.
  • The project requires parliamentary approval to establish a development corporation, similar to those used for Canary Wharf and the London Olympics.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in