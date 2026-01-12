Gov. Gavin Newsom trolls Trump and Bondi over Epstein file release
- Gavin Newsom posted an altered video of President Trump to criticize his administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
- The video superimposed footage of Trump and Epstein at Mar-a-Lago in 1992 onto a clip of Trump observing a construction site.
- The Department of Justice has failed to release over 99% of the Epstein files by the December 19 deadline, despite the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
- Attorney General Bondi stated that hundreds of DOJ attorneys would work to review and publish the remaining documents in the coming weeks.
- Critics suggest the administration's recent high-profile actions, such as military operations and investigations, are an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing Epstein controversy.