Gov. Gavin Newsom trolls Trump and Bondi over Epstein file release

Newsom uses video of Trump looking out the window to blast Bondi in latest social media attack
  • Gavin Newsom posted an altered video of President Trump to criticize his administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
  • The video superimposed footage of Trump and Epstein at Mar-a-Lago in 1992 onto a clip of Trump observing a construction site.
  • The Department of Justice has failed to release over 99% of the Epstein files by the December 19 deadline, despite the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
  • Attorney General Bondi stated that hundreds of DOJ attorneys would work to review and publish the remaining documents in the coming weeks.
  • Critics suggest the administration's recent high-profile actions, such as military operations and investigations, are an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing Epstein controversy.
