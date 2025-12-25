Gavin Newsom mocks Trump over heavily redacted Epstein files
- California Governor Gavin Newsom posted a video on Christmas Eve, mocking President Donald Trump over the Justice Department's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files release.
- The video highlighted extensive redactions in the files and included old footage of Trump speaking with Epstein, set to Mumford & Sons' “White Blank Page.”
- Newsom's clip also referenced an internal Justice Department email from January 2020, suggesting Trump had flown on Epstein's private jet “many more times than previously has been reported,” contradicting Trump's public statements.
- The Justice Department faced criticism for removing and then reposting a grainy image of Trump from the files, and later admitted to discovering over a million additional documents, causing further delays.
- Lawmakers have suggested that Attorney General Pam Bondi could be held in contempt for failing to meet the December 19 deadline for releasing the Epstein documents, with the DOJ reportedly seeking holiday volunteers for redaction.