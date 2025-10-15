Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Video show Gaza aid trucks pile up at Egypt’s Rafah border point

Aid trucks bound for Gaza line up at Egypt's Rafah crossing
  • Humanitarian aid trucks are currently lined up at Egypt’s Rafah crossing, awaiting entry into Gaza.
  • Israel has declared that it will not allow aid to pass through the border until Hamas releases all 28 deceased hostages.
  • Despite earlier reports suggesting the crossing would open, Israel had previously indicated it would permit only 300 lorries, which is half the minimum number agreed upon in a previous peace plan and required by the UN.
  • An Israeli security official has denied any agreement for aid to pass, stating that the date for opening the crossing for the movement of people will be announced later.
  • Watch the video in full above.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in