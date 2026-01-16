Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump names Tony Blair, Marco Rubio and Jared Kushner on his Gaza ‘Board of Peace’

Trump will be searching as chair of the board.
Trump will be searching as chair of the board. (AFP via Getty Images)
  • The White House has announced the formation of a “board of peace” to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza and its transition to a new administration.
  • The board's members selected by President Donald Trump include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Jared Kushner and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.
  • Marc Rowan, Ajay Banga, Robert Gabriel and Steve Witkoff were also selected to be on the board.
  • Trump will be serving as chair, and further announcements are to be expected in the coming weeks.
  • A White House statement said each member will “oversee a defined portfolio critical to Gaza’s stabilization and long-term success, including, but not limited to, governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilization.”
