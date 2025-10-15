Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Violent clashes on the streets of Gaza as Hamas ‘kills gang members’

Hamas members escort freed Palestinian prisoners back to the Gaza strip following a ceasefire
Hamas members escort freed Palestinian prisoners back to the Gaza strip following a ceasefire (AP)
  • Hamas security forces have returned to Gaza's streets, clashing with armed groups and alleged gangsters in an effort to restore law and order after Israeli troop withdrawals.
  • This re-establishment of control, while welcomed by some Palestinians, could threaten the fragile ceasefire, as Hamas has not fully accepted demands to disarm.
  • Donald Trump commented that Hamas taking out "very bad" gangs "didn't bother me much," but reiterated his demand for the group to disarm, threatening forceful action if they do not comply.
  • Clashes included an incident where Hamas-led fighters confronted a group linked to the Doghmush family, with human rights groups denouncing alleged extrajudicial killings by Hamas security forces.
  • Hamas's Interior Ministry has announced an amnesty for gang members not involved in bloodshed, while anti-Hamas militias, some reportedly backed by Israel, continue to operate and reject Hamas's authority.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in