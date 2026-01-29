Chaos on streets of Gaza as armed gangs run riot killing Palestinians
- Criminal gangs are reportedly causing chaos across the Gaza Strip, using Israeli weapons to target both Hamas operatives and civilians amidst a power vacuum.
- One group, the Helles Gang, allegedly forced Palestinians from a residential block at Israel's request, leading to an ambush by Hamas and the killing of some of its members.
- These gangs, some calling themselves 'Popular Forces' or 'Counterterrorism', are said to be assassinating senior Hamas figures, including security service members and al-Qassam Brigades officers.
- Reports suggest that some gang leaders, such as Shawqi Abu Nseira and Housam al-Astal, display strong loyalty to Israel, with claims of their members receiving training from Mossad and recruitment by Shin Bet.
- The gangs are reportedly obtaining Israeli weapons and food, with specific incidents including the killing of Hamas's head of investigations, Mahmoud al-Astal, by a relative's gang.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks