Hostages to be released from Monday under agreed Gaza peace deal
- Israel and Hamas have agreed to the initial phase of a peace plan for Gaza, as announced by US President Donald Trump.
- This first phase includes a pause in fighting, the release of at least some hostages by Hamas, and the freeing of Palestinian prisoners by Israel.
- UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer welcomed the agreement as a "moment of profound relief" and called for its full implementation, alongside the immediate lifting of all restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the deal as a "diplomatic success and a national and moral victory" for Israel, thanking Mr Trump for his leadership.
- The US president indicated that hostages are expected to begin being released from Monday.