Children among 60 dead in Gaza after Israeli strikes, local officials report
- Israeli overnight strikes in Gaza have killed at least 60 people, according to local hospital officials.
- A significant number of the deceased were children, with reports detailing multiple child casualties across various hospitals.
- The strikes were ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in response to an alleged violation of a fragile ceasefire by Hamas.
- Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah received 10 bodies, including three women and six children, following two Israeli airstrikes.
- Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis reported 20 bodies, including 13 children and two women, while Al-Awda Hospital received 30 bodies, 14 of whom were children.