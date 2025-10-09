Starmer reveals ‘profound relief’ after Trump’s Gaza peace deal
- Israel and Hamas agreed on Thursday to the first stage of a peace deal, encompassing a ceasefire, hostage exchange, and a partial Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.
- The agreement includes the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and a significant increase in humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.
- Donald Trump indicated he hopes to visit the Middle East soon, expecting hostages to be released early next week, a sentiment echoed by Sir Keir Starmer who called it a "moment of profound relief".
- While met with jubilation in both Gaza and Israel, a Hamas official raised concerns about Israel potentially manipulating the agreed procedures and dates.
- The deal aims to address the conflict that began on 7 October 2023, which has resulted in thousands of casualties and widespread displacement.