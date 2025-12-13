Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How to see the Geminid meteor showers due to peak tonight

Related: Timelapse of Perseid meteor shower and northern lights seen from north Yorkshire
  • The Geminid Meteor Shower, the final major meteor shower of 2025, is anticipated to produce up to 120 shooting stars per hour.
  • The shower's peak viewing period will occur in the early hours of Sunday, 14 December, with meteors visible from 4 to 20 December.
  • Unusually, the Geminids originate from an asteroid, 3200 Phaethon, rather than a comet, which is the source for most other meteor showers.
  • This unique origin allows the meteors to display various colours, including yellow, red, green, and blue, as different metals burn up in the atmosphere.
  • For the best experience, observers should look towards the eastern sky near Jupiter, ideally from areas with minimal light pollution, and allow their eyes at least 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in