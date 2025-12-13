How to see the Geminid meteor showers due to peak tonight
- The Geminid Meteor Shower, the final major meteor shower of 2025, is anticipated to produce up to 120 shooting stars per hour.
- The shower's peak viewing period will occur in the early hours of Sunday, 14 December, with meteors visible from 4 to 20 December.
- Unusually, the Geminids originate from an asteroid, 3200 Phaethon, rather than a comet, which is the source for most other meteor showers.
- This unique origin allows the meteors to display various colours, including yellow, red, green, and blue, as different metals burn up in the atmosphere.
- For the best experience, observers should look towards the eastern sky near Jupiter, ideally from areas with minimal light pollution, and allow their eyes at least 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness.