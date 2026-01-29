Boy becomes first in UK to receive revolutionary gene-editing treatment
- A 13-year-old boy, Adam Rehman, has returned to the hospital to thank staff after receiving a revolutionary gene-editing treatment for thalassaemia.
- Adam was one of the first children in the UK to undergo the one-time Casgevy (exa-cel) therapy, which costs £1.65 million.
- The treatment uses Crispr gene-editing technology to modify his own stem cells, enabling his body to produce healthy red blood cells.
- Born with beta-thalassaemia, Adam previously required monthly blood transfusions since he was eight months old.
- The therapy has given Adam "freedom back", allowing him to enjoy activities he couldn't before, according to his nurse.