MPs debate snap general election petition in parliament

Pa Staff
Starmer launches Russia jibe at Reform in first PMQs of 2026
  • Members of Parliament debated a petition calling for an immediate general election, which garnered over one million signatures.
  • Conservative former minister John Lamont argued that voters feel ”utterly betrayed” by the Labour government, which has been in power for 18 months.
  • Labour MP Patrick Hurley countered that the petition was an “irresponsible” expression of dissatisfaction, not a considered proposal for better governance.
  • Labour Party chair Anna Turley defended the government, stating that fulfilling manifesto commitments ”takes time” and highlighted various achievements since taking office.
  • The debate follows the 2024 general election, where Sir Keir Starmer led Labour to a substantial majority, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.
