New screening tool helps detect rare eye cancer in baby

Freddie Underhay’s rare genetic eye cancer was detected as a result of his family’s participation in ‘world leading’ genetic study.
Freddie Underhay’s rare genetic eye cancer was detected as a result of his family’s participation in ‘world leading’ genetic study. (handout/PA)
  • A new genomic screening tool, the Generation Study, is being assessed for widespread use in England to screen newborns for genetic conditions.
  • The study involves screening 100,000 newborn babies across 51 hospitals for over 200 rare genetic conditions using whole genome sequencing.
  • Freddie Underhay, a six-month-old baby, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive eye cancer (hereditary retinoblastoma) at just four weeks old, thanks to the study.
  • Early detection allowed Freddie to receive prompt laser treatment and chemotherapy, with doctors hopeful of saving his vision, demonstrating the life-changing impact of early diagnosis.
  • The findings from this research will inform the UK Government's long-term ambition to offer genomic sequencing to all newborns as part of routine care.
In full

